Savannah Bananas ribbing Macon Bacon in Facebook video

Less than 24 hours after Macon named its new baseball team "Macon Bacon," their counterparts are already taking some shots.

The Savannah Bananas, another team in the Coastal Plain League, put out an "official protest" video on its Facebook page saying "Save the pigs," "Stop Macon Bacon" and #StopTheSizzle.

The video opens with the song 'In The Arms Of The Angel' by Sarah McLachlan, the song used in ASPCA commercials soliciting help for abused and abandoned animals.

Jared Orton, president of the Savannah Bananas then makes his plea.

"Will you be an angel to a helpless pig?" he says standing in the stadium holding a pig.

