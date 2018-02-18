Say Yes to the Prom Dress | Donations needed for Central Ga. dress drive

(Photo: ziss, ziss)

Your gently used formal and prom dresses are needed to make prom special for Central Georgia students.

The I Am Phenomenal Inc.’s 5th Annual ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress Drive’ is rapidly approaching, with this year’s event taking place on March 9 and 10.

If you have a dress you’d like to donate, it can be dropped off at the State Farm at 5580 Thomaston Rd. or the Tubman Museum at 310 Cherry St.

The giveaway will take place on March 9 from 6-8 p.m. and March 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Life Cathedral on Bloomfield Road.

It is open to students in all Central Georgia counties, but the student the dress is for must be present and you must bring proof of school enrollment.

If you have any questions, contact Amaris Smith at (678) 467-4838.



