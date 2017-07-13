Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: July 14th

Top 5 things to do in Central Georgia this week:
C2 and the Brothers Reed w/ Gang of Thieves
- Friday, July 14th, 1PM
- The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
- $5
Growler USA Grand Opening
- Friday, July 14th, 11AM
- 1530 Mercer University Dr Suite 300, Macon, GA 31204
- Free
Boats and Brews
- Saturday, July 15th,11AM
- Amerson Park and Macon Beer Company
- Varies
The Bearcats and One Horse Parade
- Saturday, July 15th, 8PM
- Wellston Station 207 Russell Pkwy Warner Robins
- $5
Big Mike and the Booty Papas
- Saturday, July 15th, 8PM
- Cox Capitol Theatre
- $10
