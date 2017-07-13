WMAZ
Close

Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: July 14th

Top things to do in central Georgia this week

Sabrina Burse, WMAZ 1:30 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

Top 5 things to do in Central Georgia this week:
 
  • C2 and the Brothers Reed w/ Gang of Thieves
    • Friday, July 14th, 1PM
    • The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
    • $5

 

  • Growler USA Grand Opening
    • Friday, July 14th, 11AM
    • 1530 Mercer University Dr Suite 300, Macon, GA 31204
    • Free

 

  • Boats and Brews
    • Saturday, July 15th,11AM
    • Amerson Park and Macon Beer Company
    • Varies

 

  • The Bearcats and One Horse Parade
    • Saturday, July 15th, 8PM
    • Wellston Station 207 Russell Pkwy Warner Robins
    • $5

 

  • Big Mike and the Booty Papas
    • Saturday, July 15th, 8PM
    • Cox Capitol Theatre
    • $10

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories