Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: July 21

Top 5 things to do in central Georgia this week:
-
Southern Comfort Burlesque Company
- Friday, July 21, 8PM
- Grant's Lounge, 567 Poplar Street- upstairs loft
- $18-$20, group rates available for 5 or more
-
Jodie Jam
- Saturday, July 22, 4PM-10PM
- The Big House
- Free
-
Basically Frightened: The Musical Madness of Colonel Bruce
- Saturday, July 22, 12PM
- The Douglass Theatre
- $10-$200 day and VIP passes
-
Matt Brantley Band
- Saturday, July 22, 10PM
- Billy’s Clubhouse
- Free
-
Mactown Smackdown
- Saturday, July 22, 12PM
- Macon Bibb Skate Park
- Free
