Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: July 21

Top 5 things to do in central Georgia

Sabrina Burse, WMAZ 9:53 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

Top 5 things to do in central Georgia this week:

  • Southern Comfort Burlesque Company
    • Friday, July 21, 8PM
    • Grant's Lounge, 567 Poplar Street- upstairs loft
    • $18-$20, group rates available for 5 or more

 

  • Jodie Jam
    • Saturday, July 22, 4PM-10PM
    • The Big House
    • Free

 

  • Basically Frightened: The Musical Madness of Colonel Bruce
    • Saturday, July 22, 12PM
    • The Douglass Theatre
    • $10-$200 day and VIP passes 

 

  • Matt Brantley Band
    • Saturday, July 22, 10PM
    • Billy’s Clubhouse
    • Free

 

  • Mactown Smackdown
    • Saturday, July 22, 12PM
    •  Macon Bibb Skate Park
    • Free

 

