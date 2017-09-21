Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: September 21-24

MACON, GA.-- - The top five things to do in Central Georgia this weekend.
Betty Cantrell Album Release Concert
· Where: Cox Capitol Theatre
· When: Friday September 22nd 8pm
· Cost: $15(includes copy of album)
Barn Bash 2017 with Marc Broussard
· Where: Double P Farms Intersection of Dunbar School Rd/Jonathan’s Roost Rd Williamson, Ga 30292 Follow the Signs from HWY 362
· When: Saturday, September 21st Gates at 1 Music starts at 3
· Cost: $20 advanced $25 at the gate
Gabbafest
· Where: Big House and the Douglass Theatre
· When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· Cost: Varies
· Friday Night at the Douglass Theatre - LEFTY COLLINS & THE NO MERCY BAND; ROYAL JOHNSON with guests Paul Hornsby & Bennie Mobley open.
Saturday Night at the Douglass Theatre - AN EVENING WITH THE FREIGHT TRAIN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS And VAYLOR & MELODY TRUCKS.
Saturday Afternoon at the Big House - THE GABBA MEMBERS JAM hosted by ROYAL JOHNSON
Sunday Afternoon at the Big House - THE GABBA HANGOVER AT THE BIG HOUSE WITH KUNIO KISHIDA AND SANCTIFIED REVIVAL
Special Weekend Guest/Artist At Large - KUNIO KISHIDA
Special Weekend Guest/Artist At Large - LAMAR WILLIAMS
Shovels and Rope
· Where: Cox Capitol Theater, Macon
· When: Sunday, September 24th
· Cost: Ticket prices range from $22 to $25 dollars
Big Mike
· Where: AP's Hidden Hideaway
· When: Sunday, September 17th at 3PM-6 PM
· Cost: Never a cover
