Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: September 21-24

MACON, GA.-- - The top five things to do in Central Georgia this weekend.

Betty Cantrell Album Release Concert

· Where: Cox Capitol Theatre

· When: Friday September 22nd 8pm

· Cost: $15(includes copy of album)

Barn Bash 2017 with Marc Broussard

· Where: Double P Farms Intersection of Dunbar School Rd/Jonathan’s Roost Rd Williamson, Ga 30292 Follow the Signs from HWY 362

· When: Saturday, September 21st Gates at 1 Music starts at 3

· Cost: $20 advanced $25 at the gate

Gabbafest

· Where: Big House and the Douglass Theatre

· When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

· Cost: Varies

· Friday Night at the Douglass Theatre - LEFTY COLLINS & THE NO MERCY BAND; ROYAL JOHNSON with guests Paul Hornsby & Bennie Mobley open.

Saturday Night at the Douglass Theatre - AN EVENING WITH THE FREIGHT TRAIN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS And VAYLOR & MELODY TRUCKS.

Saturday Afternoon at the Big House - THE GABBA MEMBERS JAM hosted by ROYAL JOHNSON

Sunday Afternoon at the Big House - THE GABBA HANGOVER AT THE BIG HOUSE WITH KUNIO KISHIDA AND SANCTIFIED REVIVAL

Special Weekend Guest/Artist At Large - KUNIO KISHIDA

Special Weekend Guest/Artist At Large - LAMAR WILLIAMS

Shovels and Rope

· Where: Cox Capitol Theater, Macon

· When: Sunday, September 24th

· Cost: Ticket prices range from $22 to $25 dollars

Big Mike

· Where: AP's Hidden Hideaway

· When: Sunday, September 17th at 3PM-6 PM

· Cost: Never a cover

