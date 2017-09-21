WMAZ
Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: September 21-24

100.9 The Creek Scene 13 September 21

Kasandra Ortiz, WMAZ 5:33 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

MACON, GA.-- - The top five things to do in Central Georgia this weekend.

Betty Cantrell Album Release Concert

·         Where: Cox Capitol Theatre

·         When: Friday September 22nd 8pm

·         Cost: $15(includes copy of album)

Barn Bash 2017 with Marc Broussard

·         Where: Double P Farms Intersection of Dunbar School Rd/Jonathan’s Roost Rd Williamson, Ga 30292 Follow the Signs from HWY 362

·         When: Saturday, September 21st Gates at 1 Music starts at 3

·         Cost: $20 advanced $25 at the gate

Gabbafest

·         Where: Big House and the Douglass Theatre

·         When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

·         Cost: Varies

·         Friday Night at the Douglass Theatre - LEFTY COLLINS & THE NO MERCY BAND; ROYAL JOHNSON with guests Paul Hornsby & Bennie Mobley open.

Saturday Night at the Douglass Theatre - AN EVENING WITH THE FREIGHT TRAIN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS   And VAYLOR & MELODY TRUCKS.

Saturday Afternoon at the Big House - THE GABBA MEMBERS JAM hosted by ROYAL JOHNSON

Sunday Afternoon at the Big House - THE GABBA HANGOVER AT THE BIG HOUSE WITH KUNIO KISHIDA AND SANCTIFIED REVIVAL

Special Weekend Guest/Artist At Large - KUNIO KISHIDA

Special Weekend Guest/Artist At Large - LAMAR WILLIAMS

Shovels and Rope

·         Where: Cox Capitol Theater, Macon

·         When: Sunday, September 24th

·         Cost: Ticket prices range from $22 to $25 dollars

Big Mike

·         Where: AP's Hidden Hideaway

·         When: Sunday, September 17th at 3PM-6 PM

·         Cost: Never a cover

