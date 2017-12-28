Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: Dec. 29-31

The weekend is almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia!

Doc Holliday Concert

When: Friday, December 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 2nd St, Macon

Cost: $22-27

Brent Cobb Concert

When: Sunday, December 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 2nd St, Macon

Cost: $20-30

Public Ice Skating

When: Sunday, December 31 from 1-3:30 p.m. and again from 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon

Cost: $10 per person, $8 for those with valid military ID, $8 for after game skate with ticket stub, and groups of 10 or more get tickets for $8

Swain and the Highway Souls

When: Saturday, December 30 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: $5 cover

Cherry Blossom New Years Eve Ball Drop

When: Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m.

Where: Cherry Street Plaza, 340 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: FREE!

