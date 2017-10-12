Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 13-15

(Photo: Sharper, Erica)

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.

The Trip to Bountiful Show

· Friday and Saturday October 13th to 14th at 8 p.m. / Sunday October 15th at 2:30 p.m. / Thursday October 19th at 7:30 p.m.

· Macon Little Theatre

· $10 to $20

Celebrating Art

· Friday October 13, 20417 to October 18, 2017

· Stratford, Wesleyan College and Museum of Arts and Sciences

· Free

Society Garden Grand Opening

· Saturday October 14, 2017

· Noon to 10 p.m.

· Free

Flux Capacitor

· Friday October 13, 2017 at 10 p.m.

· Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

· $5 cover charge

Greek Festival

· Friday October 13th to 15th

· Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on First Street

· Free

