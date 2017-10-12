Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 13-15

WMAZ
Scene 13: October 13-15

Kasandra Ortiz, WMAZ 3:01 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

MACON, GA.-- -  Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.

The Trip to Bountiful Show

·         Friday and Saturday October 13th to 14th at 8 p.m. / Sunday October 15th at 2:30 p.m. / Thursday October 19th at 7:30 p.m.

·         Macon Little Theatre

·         $10 to $20

Celebrating Art

·          Friday October 13, 20417 to October 18, 2017

·         Stratford, Wesleyan College and Museum of Arts and Sciences

·         Free

Society Garden Grand Opening

·         Saturday October 14, 2017

·         Noon to 10 p.m.

·         Free

Flux Capacitor

·         Friday October 13, 2017 at 10 p.m.

·         Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

·         $5 cover charge

Greek Festival

·         Friday October 13th to 15th

·         Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

·         Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on First Street

·         Free

