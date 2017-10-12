Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 13-15

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.
The Trip to Bountiful Show
· Friday and Saturday October 13th to 14th at 8 p.m. / Sunday October 15th at 2:30 p.m. / Thursday October 19th at 7:30 p.m.
· Macon Little Theatre
· $10 to $20
Celebrating Art
· Friday October 13, 20417 to October 18, 2017
· Stratford, Wesleyan College and Museum of Arts and Sciences
· Free
Society Garden Grand Opening
· Saturday October 14, 2017
· Noon to 10 p.m.
· Free
Flux Capacitor
· Friday October 13, 2017 at 10 p.m.
· Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
· $5 cover charge
Greek Festival
· Friday October 13th to 15th
· Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
· Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on First Street
· Free
