Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 27-29

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.
Charlie Wilson and Anthony Hamilton performing live
- Sunday October 29th @ 7:30pm
- Macon Centreplex
- tickets start at $70, www.ticketmaster.com
Jason Aldean Benefit for the Beverly Olsen Children's Hospital at Navicent Health
- Saturday October 28th @ 5 pm to 10pm
- Downtown Macon Open Air Market
- Parking lot across from the Emerson Ballroom on Plum Street in downtown Macon
- Free
90's Rock tribute band
- Friday October 27th @ 8pm
- Cox Capitol Theatre
- $10- $12
Southern Comfort Burlesque
- Friday October 27th @ 9pm
- Grant’s Lounge
- $20
The Grand's Broadway Series presents "Kinky Boots"
- Sunday October 29th @ 7:30pm
- Grand Opera House
- $45
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs