Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 27-29

Scene 13: October 27-29

Kasandra Ortiz, WMAZ 3:48 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.

Charlie Wilson and Anthony Hamilton performing live

  • Sunday October 29th @ 7:30pm
  • Macon Centreplex
  • tickets start at $70, www.ticketmaster.com     

Jason Aldean Benefit for the Beverly Olsen Children's Hospital at Navicent Health

  • Saturday October 28th5 pm to 10pm
  • Downtown Macon Open Air Market
  • Parking lot across from the Emerson Ballroom on Plum Street in downtown Macon
  • Free

90's Rock tribute band

  • Friday October 27th @ 8pm
  • Cox Capitol Theatre
  • $10- $12

Southern Comfort Burlesque

  • Friday October 27th @ 9pm
  • Grant’s Lounge
  • $20

The Grand's Broadway Series presents "Kinky Boots"

  • Sunday October 29th @ 7:30pm
  • Grand Opera House
  • $45

 

