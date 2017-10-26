Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 27-29

(Photo: Sharper, Erica)

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.

Charlie Wilson and Anthony Hamilton performing live

Sunday October 29th @ 7:30pm

Macon Centreplex

tickets start at $70, www.ticketmaster.com

Jason Aldean Benefit for the Beverly Olsen Children's Hospital at Navicent Health

Saturday October 28 th @ 5 pm to 10pm

5 pm to 10pm Downtown Macon Open Air Market

Parking lot across from the Emerson Ballroom on Plum Street in downtown Macon

Free

90's Rock tribute band

Friday October 27 th @ 8pm

@ 8pm Cox Capitol Theatre

$10- $12

Southern Comfort Burlesque

Friday October 27 th @ 9pm

@ 9pm Grant’s Lounge

$20

The Grand's Broadway Series presents "Kinky Boots"

Sunday October 29 th @ 7:30pm

@ 7:30pm Grand Opera House

$45

