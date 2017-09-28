Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: Sptember 27-30

Mercer football (Photo: Suzanne Lawler)

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga. this weekend.

Joey Stuckey “Alive Day” Festival

· Where: 3rd Street Park

· When: Friday September 29th at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

· Cost: Free

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

· Where: Cox Capitol Theatre

· When: Friday September 29th at 8 p.m.

· Cost: $20 to $30

Mercer vs VMI

· Where: Five Star Stadium

· When: Saturday September 30th at 4 p.m.

· Cost: $15

Macon Octoberfest

· Where: Just Tap’d / Cherry Street Plaza

· When: Saturday September 30th at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

· Cost: $2 tastings

FREE admission to all military who present an active military ID

The Matt Brantley Band with Free Lance Ruckus

· Where: Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

· When: Saturday September 30th at

· Cost: $5 cover charge

