Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: Sptember 27-30

Scene 13: September 27-30

Kasandra Ortiz, WMAZ 10:05 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga. this weekend.

Joey Stuckey “Alive Day” Festival

·         Where: 3rd Street Park

·         When: Friday September 29th at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

·         Cost: Free

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

·         Where: Cox Capitol Theatre

·         When: Friday September 29th at 8 p.m.

·         Cost: $20 to $30

 Mercer vs VMI

·         Where: Five Star Stadium

·         When: Saturday September 30th at 4 p.m.

·         Cost: $15

Macon Octoberfest

·         Where: Just Tap’d / Cherry Street Plaza

·         When: Saturday September 30th at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

·         Cost: $2 tastings

FREE admission to all military who present an active military ID

The Matt Brantley Band with Free Lance Ruckus

·         Where: Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

·         When: Saturday September 30th at

·         Cost: $5 cover charge

