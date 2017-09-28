Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: Sptember 27-30

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga. this weekend.
Joey Stuckey “Alive Day” Festival
· Where: 3rd Street Park
· When: Friday September 29th at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
· Cost: Free
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
· Where: Cox Capitol Theatre
· When: Friday September 29th at 8 p.m.
· Cost: $20 to $30
Mercer vs VMI
· Where: Five Star Stadium
· When: Saturday September 30th at 4 p.m.
· Cost: $15
Macon Octoberfest
· Where: Just Tap’d / Cherry Street Plaza
· When: Saturday September 30th at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
· Cost: $2 tastings
FREE admission to all military who present an active military ID
The Matt Brantley Band with Free Lance Ruckus
· Where: Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
· When: Saturday September 30th at
· Cost: $5 cover charge
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs