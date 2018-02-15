Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: Feb. 16-19

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Friday, February 16

WHAT: Mayhem Creek Night

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Macon Centreplex at 200 Coliseum Dr.

COST: $16-22 and $12 for kids

Saturday, February 17

WHAT: Kyle Wilson concert

WHERE: Back Porch Lounge at 2400 Riverside Dr.

WHEN: 9 p.m.

COST: N/A

-----

WHAT: Black Jacket Symphony Concert

WHERE: Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St. at 8 p.m.

COST: $25-30

--------

WHAT: That Loving Feeling: A Valentine's Celebration Concert

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Monroe County Fine Arts Center at 27 Brooklyn Ave.

COST: $15-20

--------

Monday, February 19

WHAT: Post Modern Jukebox Concert

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St.

Cost: $35-65

