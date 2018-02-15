Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: Feb. 16-19

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Friday, February 16
WHAT: Mayhem Creek Night
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Macon Centreplex at 200 Coliseum Dr.
COST: $16-22 and $12 for kids
Saturday, February 17
WHAT: Kyle Wilson concert
WHERE: Back Porch Lounge at 2400 Riverside Dr.
WHEN: 9 p.m.
COST: N/A
-----
WHAT: Black Jacket Symphony Concert
WHERE: Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St. at 8 p.m.
COST: $25-30
--------
WHAT: That Loving Feeling: A Valentine's Celebration Concert
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Monroe County Fine Arts Center at 27 Brooklyn Ave.
COST: $15-20
--------
Monday, February 19
WHAT: Post Modern Jukebox Concert
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $35-65
