Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: Feb. 2-3

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia!

Friday, February 2

What: Silent Disco

Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar at 566 Cherry Street

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Cost: $12

What: The movie, Detroit

Where: Douglass Theater at 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: The band, Little Bird

Where: The Hummingbird at 430 Cherry Street

When: 10 p.m.

Cost: $5

Saturday, February 3

What: Goodwill Art Show

Where: 4560 Forsyth Road

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Camp Fire Jam

Where: Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

© 2018 WMAZ-TV