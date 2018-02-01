Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: Feb. 2-3

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia!
Friday, February 2
What: Silent Disco
Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar at 566 Cherry Street
When: 8 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $12
What: The movie, Detroit
Where: Douglass Theater at 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: The band, Little Bird
Where: The Hummingbird at 430 Cherry Street
When: 10 p.m.
Cost: $5
Saturday, February 3
What: Goodwill Art Show
Where: 4560 Forsyth Road
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Camp Fire Jam
Where: Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs