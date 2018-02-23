Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: Feb. 23-25

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
When: Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre at 382 2nd St.
Cost: $32-45
When: Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom at 430 Cherry St.
Cost: $5
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
When: Friday and Saturday, February 23 at 1 p.m. and 24 at noon
Where: Georgia Sports Hall of Fame at 301 Cherry St.
Cost: For tickets call 478-752-1585
When: Friday, February 23 at 8 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre at 382 2nd St.
Cost: $22-30
Macon's Cookin Fundraising Event
When: Friday, February 23 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Tubman Museum at 310 Cherry St.
Cost: $50
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs