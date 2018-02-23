Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: Feb. 23-25

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Concert

When: Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre at 382 2nd St.

Cost: $32-45

Big Bird Bash

When: Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom at 430 Cherry St.

Cost: $5

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

When: Friday and Saturday, February 23 at 1 p.m. and 24 at noon

Where: Georgia Sports Hall of Fame at 301 Cherry St.

Cost: For tickets call 478-752-1585

Mother's Finest Concert

When: Friday, February 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre at 382 2nd St.

Cost: $22-30

Macon's Cookin Fundraising Event

When: Friday, February 23 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Tubman Museum at 310 Cherry St.

Cost: $50

