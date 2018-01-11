Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9: January 12th - 14th

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia!

Family Fun Day @ The Museum of Aviation

When: Saturday, January 13th from 9AM-4PM

Where: Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd, Warner Robins

Cost: $8 for ages 6 and under, $10 for ages 7 and up

Phil Palma Concert

When: Friday, January 12th from 8PM

Where: The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave, Macon

Cost: FREE!

Kool-Aid & Canvas Event

When: Saturday, January 13th from 7-9:30PM

Where: 567 Center for Renewal, 456 1st St, Macon

Cost: $25 includes all materials for the class (except the drinks)

HOWL at Hummingbird

When: Friday, January 12th @ 7PM

Where: Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: $5

The Right Stuff Movie

When: Friday, January 12th @ 7PM

Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St, Macon

Cost: $5

© 2018 WMAZ-TV