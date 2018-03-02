Scene 13 with the Creek 100.9: March 1-4

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Macon's Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
When: Thursday - Sunday, March 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Central City Park at 115 Willie Smokie Glover Dr.
Cost: FREE
When: Sunday, March 4 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monroe Co. Fine Arts Center at 27 Brooklyn Ave. in Forsyth
Cost: $20
Cris Jacobs with Shana Hargrove and Dwayne Boswell Concert
When: Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m.
Where: Creek Stage at the Rookery at 543 Cherry St.
Cost: $12
First Friday Opening Reception and Book Signing
When: Friday, March 2 from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Travis Jean Emporium at 522 Cherry St.
Cost: FREE
When: Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
Where: Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave.
Cost: FREE
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
