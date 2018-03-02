WMAZ
Close

Scene 13 with the Creek 100.9: March 1-4

Scene 13 with The Creek 100.9 (March 2)

Nicole Butler, WMAZ 12:50 AM. EST March 03, 2018

The weekend's almost here, and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Macon's Friends of the Library Old Book Sale

When: Thursday - Sunday, March 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Central City Park at 115 Willie Smokie Glover Dr.

Cost: FREE

Forsythia Blues Festival

When: Sunday, March 4 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monroe Co. Fine Arts Center at 27 Brooklyn Ave. in Forsyth

Cost: $20

Cris Jacobs with Shana Hargrove and Dwayne Boswell Concert

When: Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Creek Stage at the Rookery at 543 Cherry St.

Cost: $12

First Friday Opening Reception and Book Signing 

When: Friday, March 2 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Travis Jean Emporium at 522 Cherry St.

Cost: FREE

Mel Washington Concert

When: Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave.

Cost: FREE

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories