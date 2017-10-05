Scene13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 6-8

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.
The Georgia National Fair
o October 5-15th
o The Georgia National Fairgrounds
o $10
First Friday Opening Reception for Sarah Tinsley Parker
o Friday, October 6th, 5:00 p.m.
o Travis Jean
o Free
Vinyl Listening Party
o Friday, October 6th, 6:00 p.m.
o Just Tap'd
o Free
·Roxy Roca
o Friday, October 6th, 10:00 p.m.
o The Humminbgbird
o Free
Second Sunday featuring The Sound Experiment
o Sunday, October 8th, 6:00 p.m.
o Downtown Macon
o Free
