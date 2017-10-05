WMAZ
Close

Scene13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 6-8

Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 6

WMAZ 2:11 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.

The Georgia National Fair

o   October 5-15th

o   The Georgia National Fairgrounds

o   $10

First Friday Opening Reception for Sarah Tinsley Parker

o   Friday, October 6th, 5:00 p.m.

o  Travis Jean

o   Free

Vinyl Listening Party

o Friday, October 6th, 6:00 p.m.  

o  Just Tap'd

o  Free

·Roxy Roca 

o   Friday, October 6th, 10:00 p.m.

o   The Humminbgbird

o   Free

Second Sunday featuring The Sound Experiment

o   Sunday, October 8th, 6:00 p.m.

o    Downtown Macon

o   Free

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories