Scene13 with 100.9 The Creek: October 6-8

MACON, GA.-- - Here are the top 5 things to do in Central Ga this weekend.

The Georgia National Fair

o October 5-15th

o The Georgia National Fairgrounds

o $10

First Friday Opening Reception for Sarah Tinsley Parker

o Friday, October 6th, 5:00 p.m.

o Travis Jean

o Free

Vinyl Listening Party

o Friday, October 6th, 6:00 p.m.

o Just Tap'd

o Free

·Roxy Roca

o Friday, October 6th, 10:00 p.m.

o The Humminbgbird

o Free

Second Sunday featuring The Sound Experiment

o Sunday, October 8th, 6:00 p.m.

o Downtown Macon

o Free

© 2017 WMAZ-TV