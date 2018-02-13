Schlesinger joins Miller in 2020 Bibb mayor's race

Larry Schlesinger (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

More than two years before Macon-Bibb County voters elect a new mayor and commissioners, two candidates have already filed paperwork declaring their intents to run for mayor.

Those candidates are Bibb County Board of Education President Lester Miller and Macon-Bibb Commissioner Larry Schlesinger. They have raised $93,275 in campaign funds between them.

According to campaign contribution disclosure reports filed with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission,

Miller has raised $50,075 for his race and Schlesinger has received $43,200 for his campaign.

Among other donations, the reports show Miller received four separate contributions of $2,600, two for $2,500 and another for $2,000.

Schlesinger received single donations of $2,600, $2,500, $2,000, $1,800 and $1,500. Schlesinger also received fifteen $1,000 donations, including $1,000 from himself.

Mayor Robert Reichert is term limited and not eligible for re-election.

Schlesinger could seek another term on the commission, but he opted for mayor instead.

Some others are considering running mayor, including Commissioner Al Tillman.

The Macon-Bibb elections won't be held until May 2020.

