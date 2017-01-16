Scholars honored during annual luncheon

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The 23rd annual Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship Luncheon was held in Warner Robins Monday to honor their late fraternity brother, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of A-Phi-A presented two $1,000 college scholarships to students enrolled at Fort Valley State University.

They also made a donation to the historically-black university and presented the Citizen of the Year award to Doctor Josephine Davis, a professor at FVSU.

All in all, it was a day to celebrate Dr. King's legacy.

"We are excited. We want to recognize those persons who have done worthy things in the community. This is our annual event, the 23rd year hosting this event, and we're just happy to be helping this community by giving students scholarships," said committee member, Elliott Mizell.

In the spring, the fraternity plans to give out scholarships to deserving high school seniors in the central Georgia area.

