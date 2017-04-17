School buses built to keep kids safe

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Allged gunman Tony Davis Jr. turns himself in
-
Mom hears son's fatal shooting on police scanner
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
Young boy killed in tragic accident at Atlanta rotating restaurant
-
April gives birth
-
GBI on scene of Montezuma homicide
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Crimestoppers, April 12
-
Verify: Is this video real?
-
Monday morning news update
More Stories
-
Macon County mother hears son's fatal shooting on scannerApr 17, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
VERIFY: Is it legal to kill an alligator in Central Georgia?Apr 17, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
-
New MLK Jr. Monument Park to be included in…Apr 17, 2017, 7:34 p.m.