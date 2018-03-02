School choice applications open in Bibb County

Some parents in Central Georgia may think that their child's education is limited to where they live, but a bill passed in 2009 actually gives parents a choice. All you have to do is apply.

“We were zoned for Rosa Taylor and both my kids had been there,” Emily Ellsworth said. “We had a fabulous experience.”

She says some things were missing for them.

“Different programs that weren't offered at our home school like Accelerated Reader, Junior Beta Club, extracurricular stuff, and an art teacher was important to us as well,” Ellsworth said.

They found all the missing pieces at Springdale Elementary. Ellsworth’s two children were able to make the switch thanks to House Bill 251. Lawmakers passed it back in 2009. It allows parents to apply for schools they aren’t zoned for if there is space available.

“I think it was a couple days before school started, they called and said they had a spot open up,” Ellsworth said. “I just really feel like God worked out the details for both my kids to be here.”

Bibb County Assistant Superintendent Jamie Cassady says they try to approve as many transfers as possible. He says many of applications are for Heritage, Springdale, Howard Middle and High.

“Usually we get around 300 applications and usually place anywhere from 100 to 150,” Cassady said.

Once a student gets in, they can stay until they finish the final grade that school offers, then, like Ellsworth knows, the process starts all over.

“He’ll be going to Howard hopefully,” Ellsworth said. “I’ve put in the application again, well, do the waiting game to see if he gets accepted in Howard next year.”

While the waiting isn't fun for her or her family, they are thankful to at least have the chance.

“We’re committed to staying in public school here,” Ellsworth said. “That enabled us to stay in public school but still get what we thought our kids needed.”

Bibb County's application process is open now. Parents will be notified by May 31 if their child has been approved to transfer.

Houston County opens its transfer applications in July.

