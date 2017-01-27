'School Climate' ratings released for Georgia schools

Warner Robins Middle School

This week the Georgia Department of Education released the so-called ‘school climates’ for schools across the state.

Jacob Reynolds visited a higher-rated school in Houston County to find out why these ratings are so important.

When you look at climate, Warner Robins Middle School is one of Houston County's four-star rated schools.





Edlena Dantes has taught here for 10 years and says the relationships between students and teachers is a big reason their rating is high.

“A lot of times, you know, if they have problems or issues at home they sometimes bring it to the teacher. And there are teachers that are willing to listen and help and we'll do whatever we can to help and I think they feel comfortable with their teachers overall,” Dantes said in her classroom.

The schools are rated on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

The rating measures responses from a survey given to parents, students and staff.

It also looks at the school's history of student discipline as well as attendance of students and teachers.

Lastly, the ratings look at the school's history as a safe and substance-free learning environment.

Dantes said providing a safe environment is a big part of a teacher's job.

“It's a huge responsibility for them to come here to feel safe, we're in the hallways during class changes, we have teachers on duty in different places in the bathrooms and in the hallways when they're moving around the school. So, we're always on the lookout for anything that might seem suspicious,” she explained.





For fifth year principal Brett Wallace, a good climate is crucial to his school's success.

“The climate is the most important, it's sort of the foundation of the school. Without the climate, without a safe climate, without a positive climate, learning doesn't take place. You've got to have students that feel safe, you've got to have students that are proud to go to your school,” Wallace told WMAZ in his office.

Only three of Houston County's 37 schools got fewer than three stars. Again, that's on a scale of one star to five.

WMAZ took a closer look at those scores in Bibb County. 10 schools received a four-star rating, while only six schools received a one.

26 of the 37 Bibb County schools did see an improvement in their overall rating.

To see how your child’s school did in 2016 you can check following this link.

(© 2017 WMAZ)