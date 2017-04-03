WMAZ
School closings due to Central Ga. weather

Storms arrive as early as lunchtime and continue through the evening. Hail, strong wind, tornadoes all possible.

WMAZ 10:53 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

School closings:

Macon

 

  • Cirrus Academy, students being released at 12:30 p.m.
  • Academy for Classical Education, students will be released in two phases. 11:30 a.m. for parents with one child and 12:10 p.m. for parents with two or more children.
  • Campus Clubs Inc. - Bibb County after-school programs - closing at noon.
  • Windsor Academy is releasing students at 1:30 p.m.

 

