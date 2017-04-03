School closings due to Central Ga. weather

School closings:
Macon
- Cirrus Academy, students being released at 12:30 p.m.
- Academy for Classical Education, students will be released in two phases. 11:30 a.m. for parents with one child and 12:10 p.m. for parents with two or more children.
- Campus Clubs Inc. - Bibb County after-school programs - closing at noon.
- Windsor Academy is releasing students at 1:30 p.m.
