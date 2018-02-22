School says anti-bullying series is helping

The Houston County Board of Education video series "13 Reasons Why Not" features a new story each week from a different administrator or student. The series will continue until May 7th. Only a few weeks into the series, school leaders say it seems to be making a difference based on student and parent feedback.

Jesse Davis, Principal of Feagin Mill Middle School, was one of the people who shared his story because he said he knows that it would be relatable for his students. “Middle school is a very tumultuous time of growth,” said Davis. Davis recalled that middle school was also when he got picked on.

Davis said he was bullied for having an eye disease called congenital astigmatism. It causes his vision to become distorted and he has to blink a lot. He said he tried fighting the people who bullied him and that didn’t work. It wasn’t until he sought the help of administrators that he was able to confront the bullies and get the issue resolved. Davis says he wants students to watch his story and know how to handle bullying instead of turning to violence.

He says schools and parents to address the issue. “When bullying behavior is happening both students need support. The victim of this needs support, but also the person who is perpetrating this behavior, they need help and support and guidance,” said Davis.

School counselor Michelle Burke said that she hopes that Davis’ story will help students to come to her if they need help with a bully. “This video series is going to be just helpful to a lot of students in different ways, whether they’ve experienced bullying, maybe haven’t been kind to people,” said Davis.

