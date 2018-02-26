School threats can cost a school district time, money

Since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, we've reported on a half dozen school threats in Central Georgia.

The latest was a 13-year old girl in Houston County. She was arrested for a threat she allegedly made on Instagram.

We know about the consequences students can face, but how do those threats impact a school district's resources?

Representatives from Bibb County Schools say when a threat is made, it affects their operations, sometimes costing them time and money.

School resource officers patrol Bibb Schools every day, but when a threat is made, it can cut down on their daily routines.

Bibb County Schools Director of Safety and Security, David Gowan, says they take every threat seriously.

"We can't ignore it, we've got to act on that information," says Gowan.

Sometimes the threats put a strain on their resources, including teachers and administrators who might be involved in the investigation.

"You always have a 'process loss' because time has been pulled away from instructional time," says Gowan.

According to Gowan there can also be a monetary loss if staff is working "around the clock."

"Obviously, that's a labor cost because they're having to be paid overtime," says Gowan.

At least 6 threats have been made to schools in Central Georgia since the Parkland shooting. None have been at Bibb County schools.

Bibb Schools Chief of Staff Keith Simmons says he's hopeful there won't be a threat any time soon, because ultimately threats take away from what everybody is there for -- an education

"While it's a necessary component, we would prefer that the staff are with students, in schools developing positive relationships, being proactive, and being a resource, but when we have to respond, I like to think that we have the capacity to do so," says Simmons.

Simmons stresses that even though investigating threats can cost time and money, it's absolutely necessary to insure their students' safety.

