Schools combating flu with FDA-approved spray

No one wants to get sick. When you're in a closed-in area with someone who is sick, germs can spread.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to one man who uses a product that kills pathogens like the flu.

Mitch Hambrick with Ecovasive grabs his gear and heads into more than a dozen schools in Central Georgia.

"During the flu season, this year's especially, we're going about every week, a week and a half," said Hambrick.

Hambrick says they use a formula made with natural products and is a "non-toxic, non-corrosive formulation."

"We may not wipe out the flu 100 percent, but most of the time, we're keeping your employees and family members safer in those areas."

Ed Mashburn, the principal of Crawford County High School, says they spray water fountains, door handles, light switches, keyboards, and more.

"We've had really good results," said Mashburn.

They've maintained a 93 percent average daily attendence rate all school year.

"Right now, we only have 33 kids since Christmas since all of this flu outbreak that has come in to miss the flu," Mashburn said.

Hambrick says it's not like other sprays or products that can take longer to kill pathogens. "If you're wiping, that's great, but really all you're doing is smearing the bacteria to another area, mopping it to another area."

Hambrick says it's long-lasting. "You have a residual product as well that will sit on these type of surfaces for 20-something days, allowing the bacteria to never grow."

Hambrick says this product kills pathogens like MRSA, staph, and the flu in just 3 minutes.

