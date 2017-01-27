Search called off for Albany child lost during tornado

The search for a missing 2-year-old Albany child has been called off.
The child went missing as a tornado ravaged the city Sunday
"The search has officially ended for the missing child," Dougherty County EMA spokeswoman Sherrell Byrd stated Friday in an email to 13WMAZ. "This matter has now been transferred back to the Dougherty County Police Department as a missing persons case."
PHOTOS: Tornado destruction in Albany
PHOTOS: Storms tear through SW Georgia
Storm damage aftermath in Wilcox County
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs