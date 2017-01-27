WMAZ
Close

Search called off for Albany child lost during tornado

Residents continue digging out from under debris left from Sunday's deadly tornado in Albany, a day many there will not soon forget.

WMAZ 3:35 PM. EST January 27, 2017

The search for a missing 2-year-old Albany child has been called off.

The child went missing as a tornado ravaged the city Sunday

"The search has officially ended for the missing child," Dougherty County EMA spokeswoman Sherrell Byrd stated Friday in an email to 13WMAZ. "This matter has now been transferred back to the Dougherty County Police Department as a missing persons case."

PHOTOS: Tornado destruction in Albany

PHOTOS: Storms tear through SW Georgia

Storm damage aftermath in Wilcox County

 

 

 

(© 2017 WMAZ)

WMAZ

NWS: 18 confirmed central Ga. tornadoes Jan. 21-22

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories