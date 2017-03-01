GBI crews arriving at a Ben Hill County pecan farm Wednesday morning to resume searching for Tara Grinstead's remains.

More than 15 GBI vehicles arrived back at a pecan farm in Ben Hill County around 7 a.m. Wednesday, after leaving the scene 12 hours earlier.

Tuesday, GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson confirmed agents were searching for the remains of Tara Grinstead at the property off of Bowen's Mill Highway.

Because of a gag order issued by a judge Tuesday afternoon, anyone connected to the case, including investigators, potential witnesses, and attorneys, are not allowed to give any information or talk about the case.

We have a crew at the Fitzgerald pecan farm and will continue to give updates on air and online.

Ryan Duke was arrested and charged with murder last week in Grinstead's 2005 disappearance and death.

The property being searched is owned by Randy Hudson, CEO of Hudson Pecan

According to the company's website, Hudson harvests more than 1,500 acres of groves in several counties and processes more than 5 million tons of pecans a year.

It's a family owned company that's been in business for more than 150 years.

Law enforcement hasn't said whether there's any connection between Hudson Pecan and the Grinstead case.

They also haven't named any persons of interest in the case except for suspect Ryan Duke.

Ryan Alexander Duke

