Search underway for missing woman in Monroe Co.

Deputies in Monroe County need your help finding a woman who went missing around midnight Wednesday.

According a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 43-year-old Lori Venditto – also known as Michelle Jones – was last seen by people she was camping with at the Popes Ferry boat ramp near Georgia 87.

She is around 5-foot-6 in height, she weighs around 130 lbs., she has dark hair and brown eyes.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick says there is an active ground and aerial search for her.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV