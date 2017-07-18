Search underway in Wilkinson Co. for theft suspects

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office says officers are searching for "one or more" suspects after an early morning store theft.

Gordon Police confirmed they are aiding in the search that started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Jet Food Store on Highway 57 in Irwinton.

Neither agency could release exactly what happened or how many people they are searching for. The Gordon Police Department does say they do not believe the suspects are dangerous.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe the suspects are on foot.

