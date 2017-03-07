LIZELLA, GA.-- - The Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare group is looking to find the owner of two horses found wandering around in Lizella. The director of the group, Sonya Adams, says the two horses were found in someone’s yard around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Rogers Road.

Adams says the two horses are healthy and safe. They are currently being kept in the stalls of the woman that found them, but that person will only be able to keep the two lost horses sheltered until Wednesday.

Adams says horses have been found wandering three other times recently. She says one horse from Jones County is still impounded because no one claimed it. Adams says it is a state violation to have livestock at large and that the horses can cause serious accidents if they are wandering around.

Anyone that can help find the owner of the two lost horses in Lizella is asked to call Sonya Adams at (478) 915-3347.

(© 2017 WMAZ)