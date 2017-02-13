Second arrest made in shooting of delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse

The man accused of shooting a Macon pizza delivery driver the day after Christmas is now under arrest.

The U.S. Marshal service says Jacob Miller, age 19, was arrested today in Atlanta.

Supervisor W.S. Robertson says investigators learned Miller's location and passed word to the US Marshals' Atlanta office.

Miller faces several charges, including aggravated assault, robbery and weapons charges.

He allegedly shot and wounded Brooklyn Rouse on December 26 while she was delivering a pizza in Macon's Bloomfield neighborhood.

She is now undergoing rehab at a hospital outside Central Georgia.

