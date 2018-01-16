Second Cook Out location to open in north Macon

Cook-Out Restaurant (file photo) (Photo: Cook-Out Restaurant (file photo))

Fast food fans and Cook Out connoisseurs rejoice!

The void left on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard after Steak & Shake’s abrupt closing in June will be filled soon by the second location of Cook Out in Macon.

According to the company’s website, a new listing has appeared for ‘Cook Out Macon 2’ at 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

The first location opened at the former JL’s Bar-B-Q site off Brookhaven Road in spring 2017 after being announced in October 2016.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV