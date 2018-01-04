Second man arrested in Macon apartment complex homicide

Deangelo Dewayne Davis (Photo: Custom)

Police arrested and charged a second man with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators found Deangelo Dewayne Davis in the Payne City area Thursday and charged him in Keenan Guice's death.

Deputies found the victim dead at Cobblestone Square Apartments on December 19, 2017.

They also charged him with an unrelated charge of aggravated assault, and warrants out of Twiggs and Wilkinson Counties.

Deputies say an argument led up to the shooting. Davis was shot in the chest and recovered at a local hospital. Guice died at the scene.

Davis and Harold Wallace, also charged with murder, are being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.

