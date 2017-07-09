Second razor blade found in Walmart cart

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
GBI investigating in-custody death of Milledgeville manJul. 8, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
-
Byron police say tickets coming for drivers taking…Jul. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
Two killed in Crawford County head-on collisionJul. 8, 2017, 11:35 a.m.