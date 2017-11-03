Second woman charged in deadly 2016 car crash

Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON - A woman turned herself in Friday afternoon in connection to a deadly 2016 car crash.

Dawn Williams is accused of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide in the October 7th, 2016 crash that killed 39-year-old Daniel Wilder.

According to Bibb County deputies, Williams was driving her Toyota Scion on Fulton Mill Road in Macon when she collided head on with a Chevrolet S-10 truck, driven by Brenda Wilder. According to deputies both Wilder and Williams were driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Williams was booked into Bibb County jail and was later released after posting a $16,700 bond.

Earlier this year on May 17, 2017, 33-year-old Brenda Wilder was charged with DUI as well as vehicular homicide in her husband's death.

