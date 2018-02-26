Security cameras could be coming to streets in Bibb Co.

One Bibb County commissioner is working to decrease the crime rate by installing cameras on certain light poles across the county.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins is pushing for the county to use a service through Georgia Power called SiteView that would provide the county with footage from security cameras on light poles.

Jakeemia Shelley says she enjoys hanging out at Bowden Homes off Houston Avenue, but after all the crime the area has seen, she says she is always very cautious.

“You could be out in public somewhere not knowing something may pop off. You know what I’m saying? Wrong time, wrong place,” said Shelley.

But Shelley says it is not just on Houston Avenue, it is across the county.

“Last year, it was kind of outrageous. Many people’s lives [were] lost out here, and it’s just sad. I feel like something needs to be done,” said Shelley.

That fear is one reason why Watkins says he wants to put security cameras on some light poles across the county.

“A lot of major crimes and incidents have been solved in other communities by having this footage,” said Watkins.

According to Georgia Power, places like Detroit have seen a drop in crime thanks to these cameras.

Watkins wants to increase the county's hotel/motel tax by one percent to generate funding for the cameras. which cost between $150-200 per camera each month.

“It will get violent offenders and people breaking the law off the street,” said Watkins.

Watkins says the extra one percent would generate $480,000, but before the county would see these cameras, commissioners would have to approve a resolution.

The resolution asks local legislators to draft and approve legislation that would increase the county's hotel/motel tax by one percent.

Shelley says she hopes they will vote yes.

“That’s one thing that could kind of probably help solve these situations,” said Shelley.

She says this could help make Macon a safer community.

Watkins says commissioners would have to approve this resolution Tuesday for the legislation to make it through the House and Senate in time.

He says he plans to use some of the funds from the increase in the tax for the Booker T. Washington Center and other festivals like Bragg Jam.

