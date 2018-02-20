A self-serve dog wash named Muddy Mutt and Mercantile opened its doors in Warner Robins back in October.

The self-serve services are first come, first serve by walk-in and caters to all pet owners including those with a busy schedule, according to owner Amanda Weiss.

"You can come in with your dog or two dogs or your cat," Weiss said.

She says you simply check-in at the front and proceed to shampoo your pet. Weiss added that anyone with an aggressive or semi-aggressive dog should call the store ahead of time.

"Also included in that price we do have a blow drying station," Weiss mentioned about the shampooing services.

Once you are finished, you are set to leave as Weiss says the employees clean up after you.

As far as extra offerings go, the store offers specialty shampoos for purchase including tea tree and anti-itch treatments, ear and teeth cleaning packages, paw packages and other ways to provide your pet with special treatment.

Weiss also offers full-service grooming, which is done by appointment.

Aside from the grooming side of things, Muddy Mutt & Mercantile has a store, which is where Weiss says the word "mercantile" in the name of the business comes from, meaning "general store."

The general store offers several pet items from homemade treats to stylish accessories for pets.

There will be an official grand opening for Muddy Mutt on April 3rd from 4 to 6 p.m. The first 25 customers will receive a free toy to go along with any service of their choice.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on grand opening day.

The self-serve dog wash and store is located at 1008 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins and currently opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Muddy Mutt & Mercantile can be reached on the store's Facebook or website.

Store-owner Amanda Weiss says she is originally from Liberty. New York and owned a dog grooming business up north.

She attended Apollo College as a Veterinarian Assistant and has cared for a wide array of animals performing blood work, analyses and other services.

Weiss is also a dog-lover herself as she has three dogs at home.

