WMAZ
Close

Semi-truck accident on Highway 96 in Peach Co.

WMAZ 6:36 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

Peach County deputies cleared an accident involving two tractor trailers Tuesday on Highway 96. 

It's not known right now what happened.

WMAZ has a crew at the scene.

More details will be shared when they become available.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories