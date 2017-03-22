Senate Approves Abolishing Macon Municipal Court

Just before noon Wednesday, the Georgia Senate approved legislation that would abolish Macon Municipal Court and transfer its workload to Bibb County's State Court.

Senate Bill 283 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. If approved there, State Court would assume its new duties July 1.

It also means veteran Judge Robert Faulkner and other municipal court employees would be displaced.

The Senate action came the day after divided Macon Bibb Commission adopted a resolution supporting the proposed legislation. The commission vote was 5-4.

Faulkner couldn't be reached for comment.

