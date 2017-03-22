Senate bill could remove municipal court from Bibb County

A bill to get rid of Bibb County's municipal court was passed Wednesday in the state Senate.

If Senate Bill 283 receives approval from the House and Governor Deal, the Bibb municipal court will merge with the state court.

Chelsea Beimfohr spoke to local state court judge of Bibb County, Bill Adams, about what the change could mean for the Macon-Bibb community.

"At this time in our progress as a consolidated government, we thought it was a good idea to bring the caseloads together," says Adams.

Adams says last year his office originally proposed to the county commissioners that the state court and municipal court merge into one body.

"All the cases handled in one court would benefit our law enforcement community and our citizens to have one court to go to," says Adams.

Adams says the municipal court handles minor traffic cases and violations of local ordinances.

While the state court handles major traffic cases and almost all other misdemeanor cases, including DUI, shoplifting, theft, battery, criminal trespassing, and more.

On Tuesday night, in a five to four vote, Bibb commissioners approved a resolution to support Senate Bill 283, which was dropped into Senate on March 15th.

Commissioner Mallory Jones doesn't think merging the courts is a good idea.

According to Jones, the Bibb municipal court sees over 14,000 cases a year.

But Adams says the state court handled traffic cases and ordinance violations prior to Macon-Bibb's consolidation, and he's confident they can do it again if the bill is passed.

"We know this caseload, we've handled it before, and we can handle it now in this consolidated government, in this consolidated court approach," says Adams.

But will consolidating the courts put anyone out of work?

"Judge Robert Faulkner does an outstanding job. He has outstanding people," says Jones.

According to Judge Robert Faulkner's biography on the Macon-Bibb county website, he has served as Judge of Macon's Municipal Court since 1989.

Judge Adams says he has proposed to bring all the deputy clerks and staff in the municipal court into the new operation if the bill is passed, but the singular judge position would require running for election.

"The judge position as we proposed it would be a part-time judge authorized by the legislature and appointed by the governor," says Adams.

Adams says the state court doesn't need another full time judge to handle the caseload that will be brought on if the bill is passed.

Judge Faulkner could not be reached for comment this afternoon, regarding senate bill 283.

The 40-day session ends next Thursday, March 31st.

