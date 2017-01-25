Randall Savage is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and host of 13WMAZ's "Close Up" talk show which airs Saturdays at noon and 6 a.m. Sundays.

This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Randall Savage.

So what's a God-loving Episcopalian and conservative Republican state senator supposed to do if his wife shows up as a protestor at an anti-Donald Trump rally?

According to Debbie Dooley, he should put an old-fashioned cow halter on the woman and lead her out of that path of destruction and away from those wicked ways.

Dooley, a national Tea Party stalwart and co-founder of the Georgia Tea Party, joined the Trump presidential movement early and pushed his candidacy throughout the successful presidential campaign.

She lives in Georgia's 7th Congressional District and lobbied hard to become one of the district's Trump delegates to the Republican National Convention last summer. But that spot went to a Ted Cruz supporter instead.

Despite the setback, Dooley's spirits remained high and her support for Trump unwavering. She liked almost everything Trump pushed during his Make America Great Again campaign. That included his stance on issues ranging from immigration and race relations to creating jobs and women's rights.

But many women didn't embrace Trump. So on Jan. 21, the day after Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women participated in anti-Trump demonstrations in cities in the United States and around the world.

One of those protest took place in Augusta, where Amanda Stone and her twin daughters, Laura and Sarah, attended. Amanda Stone is the wife of State Sen. Jesse Stone, holder of Georgia's District 23 seat. The district has 11 counties, including Johnson County in central Georgia.The couple lives in Waynesboro

The fact that Amanda Stone and her two daughters had the gall to attend an anti-Trump rally sent Dooley spiraling into a nagging hissy fit.

"As a grassroots leader that worked hard to elect Donald Trump and supported him from the beginning, it is disappointing to see the family (wife, daughter) of a Republican state senator and Judiciary Chairman Jesse Stone being such a big part of today's march against President Trump," Dooley wrote.

"The march contained such vile displays of anti-Americanism and even terrorist language from people like Madonna. Stone is supposed to be the leader of a committee that oversees legislation dealing with criminal activity, something contained in the marchers' verbal attacks and the violence against inauguration goers. Shame on them, and shame on any Republican leader that does not strongly condemn this," she wrote. "He needs to step down from his Judiciary Committee chairmanship,"

Madonna wasn't involved in the Augusta march where an estimated crowd of several thousand gathered. She rallied with the protesting women in Washington, D.C.

Dooley's attack brought memories of Australian singer Grace's 2015 rendition of the song, "You Don't Own Me." It was a modern version of Lesley Gore's 1963 release of the song.

Some lines in the song say, "You don't own me.. don't tell me what to do.. don't tell me what to say.. just let me be myself.. that's all I ask of you.." There's a television ad running now that has some women riding down a road singing the song.

While Dooley later acknowledged that women have the right to protest peacefully, she again condemned Amanda Stone, the wife of a Republican state senator, for protesting against Trump.

Given Dooley's stance, it seems she hasn't grasp the modern belief that a husband doesn't own his wife and that he can't tell her what to do. It might be beneficial if Dooley listened to Grace's song.

Randall Savage is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and host of 13WMAZ's "Close Up" talk show which airs Saturdays at noon and 6 a.m. Sundays. Follow him on Twitter at @RandallWMAZ.

(© 2017 WMAZ)