Senior citizens celebrate Valentine's Day with first responders

Love was in the air at the John-Wesley Villas retirement home in Macon, and the residents weren't celebrating alone.

It's the second annual Sweetheart Ball, where first responders join seniors for some Valentine's Day dancing.

It all began last year when the mostly female residents worried they wouldn't have dates.

Dolores Selman says the first ball was a success. "We had the firemen and we had a ball," she said.

This year, Selman says it was "just as much fun."

2018's event featured potential dance partners from the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, sheriff's office, and an Air Force honor guard.

"It's wonderful," said Selman. "Us girls have to dance together when we don't have men, so, hey, I'm happy to see 'em."

But the first responders weren't the only ones cutting a rug.

9th grade sweethearts Wallace and Jan Taylor say they've been together almost 67 years. Exactly 66 Valentine's Days ago, something pretty special happened.

"We got our first kiss on Valentine's Day, 1952," said an excited Wallace Taylor.

Their secret for such a long relationship?

Taylor says it's respect and support for one another, and more than half a century later, it seems like it's working.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV