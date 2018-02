Bibb County Schools held its Spelling Bee at Central High School on Saturday.

Elijah Wood, a 7th grader from Howard Middle, won the contest by spelling the word "affinity."

Wood won a $100 prize and will go on to compete in the regional competition.

The region-wide Spelling Bee will be held on February 24 at Fort Valley State University.

Congratulations Elijah!

