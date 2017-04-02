WMAZ
Severe storms likely Monday

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 10:55 AM. EDT April 02, 2017

A very powerful storm system will track through the Southern Plains and Gulf States today bringing the threat for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes for the day on Monday.

Confidence is increasing for a severe weather event to take place across Central Georgia Monday afternoon and evening.  As a result, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of the area under an enhanced risk for severe storms for tomorrow.  

That is the third out of five risk categories (five being the most severe level).

Right now, the primary threats look to be large hail, strong damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.  

The timing on this system looks to be Monday afternoon through the first half of the overnight.  

Make sure to stay on top of updates through the next day as the situation continues to evolve.

