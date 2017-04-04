Severe weather expected Wednesday.

Central Georgia is bracing for another round of severe weather Wednesday and this round is expected to be worse than Monday.

We are in a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday with our threat level being a 4 out of 5.

This is the highest risk for severe weather that we've seen since January when deadly tornados broke out around the state causing fatalities in Albany.

Wednesday's storms are forecasted to have a greater tornado risk than Monday's storms.

Tornadoes that form could be significant (EF-2 or greater) and stay on the ground longer.

Timing of the storms:

A line of elevated storms are possible Wednesday morning around sunrise. Some storms may be severe.

The most concerning wave may occur late morning/noon and could last until 11 p.m.

Threats include:

Strong, damaging winds

Tornadoes, some large and long-track

Large hail

Flooding

Kyle Thiem with the National Weather Service Peachtree City said Wednesday's risk in Central Georgia compared to Monday is the "elevated risk" for tornadoes, flooding and large hail."

Here's a look at the rest of the week.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 75.

Sunday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday...Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80.

