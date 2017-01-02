Severe Storms Possible Across The Southeast

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of central GA under a slight risk for severe weather today. (Photo: WMAZ)

A severe weather outbreak is possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley this afternoon. The same system is expected to track east and deliver a severe storm potential to parts of central Georgia later this evening and overnight.

The NWS has issued a flood watch for the counties in green. (Photo: WMAZ)

Sunday night and Monday morning featured heavy rain for much of the area. Some locations received 3 inches of rain with another 2-4" expected by Tuesday morning. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in effect until Tuesday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution, especially on roadways prone to flooding. Monday morning a lane was closed on I-75 due to flooding.







Futureview radar shows a storm potential for much of central GA overnight. (Photo: WMAZ)

The latest computer forecast models were suggesting significant weather moving through central Georgia Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed areas along and west of I-75 under a slight risk, which is the second of five risk categories, for severe storms. The outlook is valid through Tuesday morning. The primary threats with any storms will come in the form of strong damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Stay with 13 WMAZ on air and online for updates throughout the day.

(© 2017 WMAZ)