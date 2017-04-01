Severe storms possible Monday night

SPC outlook for Monday Night. (Photo: WMAZ)

A very powerful storm system will track through the Southern Plains and Gulf States over the next few days bringing the threat for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

This threat will shift eastward over our area by Monday night. Right now there are still some uncertainties regarding the forecast.

Here's what we know:

-Storms are increasingly likely for Middle GA Monday eve/night into EARLY Tues AM

-Everyone in Middle GA would be impacted

-Large-scale ingredients are in place for a severe weather event

-Some smaller scale ingredients are missing... leading to uncertainty***

-Right now, the threat does NOT appear to be as significant as the outbreak we saw in late January

Here's what we don't know:

-How bad it will be

-Exact timing

-Do the ingredients even come together the way they need to?

With all of this in mind... the way it stands now, there is a chance we will see a line of severe storms move through the area Monday night. If everything comes together, the biggest threats would be large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

This is something we will watch very closely through the weekend, and something you should monitor very carefully as well.

