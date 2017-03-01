Severe storms possible tonight

SPC Storm outlook for tonight (Photo: WMAZ)

As of this morning, a warm and humid air mass was in place across the Southeast. That is helping to set the stage for a line of strong to severe storms that will push through the area tonight.





Severe threat for Middle GA tonight (Photo: WMAZ)

The severe threat is low, but still present with this system. The primary threats that we are concerned with are strong, gusty winds, small hail, and MAYBE a brief, weak tornado. The greatest threat for any of this weather will be north of Warner Robins (in the yellow shaded area), although everyone has a chance of seeing something tonight.





Futureview forecast image for 8pm. (Photo: WMAZ)

The timing on this system is from 7pm - 1am. Northern counties will see storms earlier, with our southern counties staying dry until the end of that time window. The good news is that these storms are expected to weaken as they pass through the area.

