The Storm Prediction Center has put Central Georgia in a small risk for a few strong or severe storms Wednesday, March 1, 2017.



The main threat will be damaging winds as a line of storms push into Central Georgia. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.





Most of Wednesday should remain dry and warm with temperatures approaching 80°F. The main time to see showers and storms will be after sunset. As of Tuesday morning, the best times to see rain and storms will be from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. Thursday morning.





The greatest threat for severe storms will likely remain to our north and west in parts of Alabama and Northwest Georgia. As the line pushes further southeast, it is expected to weaken.

