Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 1: Getting Prepared

Severe weather season is upon us, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants to be sure people are ready for when mother nature is at her worst.

FEMA says there are three key things to do in order to prepare: Get an emergency supply kit, make an emergency plan for you and your family, and be informed on the different weather emergencies and the right response to them.

An emergency supply kit is something that takes a small amount of time to put together, but will make a big difference when severe weather strikes.

Most of the items are things homeowners already have handy such as batteries or even canned food.

However, it is important to be sure the kit has a first aid kit. If you already have one at home, now is the time to be sure it is fully stocked.

Some items that are a little less obvious are things such as pliers in case utilities need to be turned off, a whistle to signal for help, and even wipes for personal sanitation for when water doesn't run.

A full list and printable checklist can be found here.

The document even includes additional items to consider such as pet food, paper and plastic utensils, and cash of travelers checks.

So get your kits ready so you and your families are prepared for this severe weather season.

