Severe weather leaves more than 1,500 without power

Drone footage over Hartley Bridge Road from James Davis

At 3:30 p.m., more than 1,500 customers were out of power due to dozens of outages in Central Georgia, according to Georgia Power.

Some of the worst damage was in Warner Robins, in neighborhoods around the Booth Road Walmart, Kathleen and Bonaire, Taylor County and Bleckley County.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Some storm reports from around region:

Laurens County 911 reports lots of trees down and damage to barns and other buildings across the county.Some of the locations hit: Old Macon Road; Highway 80 west of Dublin, Thomas Road, Highway 199 and Paper Mill road. Lord Dexter road and Chicken Road. Industrial Blvd. and Highway 441 south. There are also reports of trees down on I-16 west, between mile markers 34 and 36. There were some reports of hail. But at 2:30 p.m., Laurens 911 said the winds had died down and all was quiet.





In Kathleen, farmer Jimmy Chiklas said his fam and his neighbors all suffered severe damage. His said his 300-foot chicken coop had its roof blown off. He reported trees down on power lines, and the trees were smoking. Trees were down everywhere, he said. His farm is off Mount Zion Road.





A Hawkinsville woman says a tree limb came through her roof and ceiling into her bedroom. Brooks Bailey says it happened around 12:30 at her home on Lakeview Drive.

The storm left a gaping hole in the roof at the Walmart on Booth Road in Warner Robins and caused a gas leak. Nearby neighborhoods also suffered severe damage, including the Maxwell Drive-Virginia Dare Drive-Wellborn Road. People reported trees down, power lines down and trees on houses.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office reported at least a couple lines down and several downed trees. The heaviest damage was near Kite.





Here's the latest on severe weather potential in central Georgia this weekend.

We are still anticipating the possibility of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes to move through the midstate between Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at the threats and timing:

Severe weather will impact central GA in several rounds over the next 36 hours. The first round will move through today between 11 AM and 4 PM. The second round will move through tonight between 11 PM and 7 AM. The final round will move through between 12 PM and 7 PM. Here are the details:

TONIGHT

Timing: 11PM - 7AM

Threats: A few tornadoes...some of which may be significant*, damaging winds, large hail





